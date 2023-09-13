Marshall announces fall baseball schedule Published 11:57 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall baseball released its fall schedule on Wednesday with a pair of contests in October.

Email newsletter signup

The Herd will begin the fall at Ohio on October 14 in Athens, Ohio. The team will follow up with a home game at the Kennedy Center against the Toronto Mets, a Canadian 18u travel baseball team. Former Marshall pitcher Ryan Capuano and catcher Ryan Leitch have come out of the program.

The home contest at the Kennedy Center will be free admission.

2023 Marshall Fall Baseball Schedule

Saturday, October 14 at Ohio Bobcats – Athens, Ohio – TBA

Sunday, October 15 vs. Toronto Mets – Huntington, West Virginia (Kennedy Center) – 2 p.m.

To donate to the Championship Fund for Marshall baseball, please go online at Big Green Scholarship Foundation. All proceeds go directly to the Marshall baseball team.

Par Mar is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Marshall baseball team. Par Mar is the official convenient store of Marshall Athletics.