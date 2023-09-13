Otto Schweickart Jr. Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Otto Robert (Bob) Schweickart Jr., 91, of Ironton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Visitation will be from 11:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home. 1004 S. 7th St Ironton, Ohio 45638, with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Slab Fork Independent Cemetery, located at Etna-Waterloo Road, (County Road 4), John’s Creek Rd., Pedro, with Mike Triplett officiating.

Donations may be sent to Slab Fork Independent Church.

Email newsletter signup

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.