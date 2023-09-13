OVC seeking spring sports assignor

Published 7:37 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assignor of officials to cover baseball and softball at the high school level during the 2024-25 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and  a list services that would be provided.

Assignor will be responsible for secruing officials for the events listed below:

• All levels of high school baseball and softball

• League and non-league contests

• Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games

Interested persons should apply by emailing President Dean Mader, Dawson-Bryant Schools, at dean.mader@db.k12.oh.us

Application deadline is Sept. 9, 2023.

