Ribbon cutting set for Dawson-Bryant High School Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

COAL GROVE — The Dawson-Bryant Local School District is excited to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of their new Athletic Field House and Student Multi-Purpose Center.

The celebration will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday at Lemaster Stadium/Patterson Field. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony in the Student Multi-Purpose Center.

Adding to the festivities, homecoming will take place the same evening, with the Hornet Varsity Football team taking on the Chesapeake Panthers at 7 p.m. The Hornet Band Boosters will be serving a turkey dinner in the high school cafeteria from 3-6 p.m. for only $7 per person.

After the public has toured toured both new buildings, they are encouraged to stick around for dinner and the game. There will be halftime performances by the Hornet Band of Pride and Hornet Varsity Cheerleaders, as well as High School Homecoming Court activities.