Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Ronald DePriest, 75, of Ironton, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (McFann) DePriest.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Woodland Cemetery with Leon Dalton officiating. Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.