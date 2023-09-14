Donald Wood Published 7:05 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Donald Lee Wood, 78, of Ironton, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

There will be a visitation to honor Donald from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jeffersonville Baptist Church in Coal Grove. Funeral services will be held at the church from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and burial will follow at Getaway Cemetery.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home of Chesapeake is assisting the family arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.