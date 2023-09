Letter to the editor: Warriors deserving of commendation Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Congratulations to the LCSC Warrior athletes on earning the Champions Of Character 5 star award.

Having attended the majority of the Warrior basketball games and the NAIA world series, I have seen great sportsmanship and class from the Warrior athletes.

Good luck to the class of the 2023-24 Warrior athletes. Can’t wait for basketball season.

Email newsletter signup

Tony Bell

Lewiston, Idaho