Mark Graves Published 7:05 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Mark Kevin Graves, 64, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

He was born Jan. 26, 1959, in Ironton to his late parents; Richard R. Clark and Charlotte (Pemberton) Clark.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St. Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Email newsletter signup

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.