Ohio U.S. Reps. issue query on forest renaming Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Troy Balderson, Bill Johnson and Brad Wenstrup sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore raising their concerns over the recently announced plan to change the name of Ohio’s Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest.

The forest, which is located in each of the representatives’ districts, covers a quarter million acres of land in southeast Ohio and is named after General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, a Revolutionary War general.

The letter questions the renaming of the forest, and it draws attention to what the representatives say is the lack of local engagement and rushed public comment period.

The group called for increased transparency and ample opportunity for local communities to voice their opinion, including extending the public comment period.