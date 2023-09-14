Thursday’s OHSAA Football Scores

Published 10:44 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Thursday’s Football Scores

Ashtabula Edgewood 40, Chagrin Falls 0

Email newsletter signup

Aurora 42, Copley 6

Barnesville 35, Hannibal River 7

Bay Village Bay 42, Parma Normandy 28

Cin. Country Day 38, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Cin. Shroder 20, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Day. Belmont 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Gahanna Cols. Academy 23, Cols. St. Charles 16

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Conneaut 21

Hudson 30, Twinsburg 21

Hunting Valley University 48, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Madison 42, Orange 0

Mantua Crestwood 38, Beachwood 7

Mentor Lake Cath. 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Nelsonville-York 26, Cols. Bexley 13

Richfield Revere 38, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Shaker Hts. 42, Maple Hts. 8

Solon 14, Mayfield 13

Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Woodward 0

Waynesville 45, Day. Oakwood 15

More z RSS Twitter

Reds fall to Detroit 8-2 as wild card chase takes a hit

St. Joseph baseball fundraiser

Marshall announces fall baseball schedule

Friedl’s 2-run triple, solid bullpen give Reds 4-3 win over Tigers

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is your favorite regular column contributor for The Ironton Tribune?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections