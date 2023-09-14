Two-in-one

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Heath Harrison

LEFT: Nikkie Havens makes a cappuccino in the Corner Café in Ironton on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison) RIGHT: Spirit-themed merchandise on sale at Kouns Kreative Designs in Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Kouns Kreative Designs and the Corner Café are located at 1412 S. Third St. in Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Business booming for shop and café

An existing Ironton business is seeing an increase in customers since moving to a new storefront this summer, while, in the same building, a new business is thriving.

Kouns Creative Designs moved to its new spot, at 1412 S. Third St. on July 26, its third location since opening three and a half years ago.

“We had outgrown our previous location,” Kevin Kouns, who founded the shop with his wife, Aimee, said.

The business was originally launched on Park Street, before moving to Center Street, and specializes in school spirit items.

Spirit-themed merchandise on sale at Kouns Kreative Designs in Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

In addition, they offer home décor, candle melts, car freshies, seasonal porch décor, personalized tumblers and made-to-order shirts, Aimee Kouns said.

“We also have wholesale clients,” she added.

Since renovating the space, she said business has been thriving, with a nonstop string of customers coming in.

They plan additional expansions to the space in coming months.

All shirts are printed on site and Aimee said they are teaching a group of students from Ironton High School the printing process, some of whom may possibly work in the shop.

In addition to the Kouns’ merchandise, they also offer baked items from Nan’s Sweets and Treats, made locally, and set up on a stand in the center of the shop.

They stress the focus on local in their work.

“The main thing is we are locally owned and operated,” Aimee said. “We’re Ironton people and most of our employees are Ironton people and our families are all still here.”

The Corner Café opened in July in the same space as Kouns Kreative Designs when they moved to a new location. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

The location is home to a second business, the Corner Café, owned by Nikkie Havens, which opened on the same day.

Specializing in ice tea and coffee, the café also offers smoothies, breakfast, lunch, chicken salad, sandwiches and daily specials and also hosts a drive thru.

Havens said the response has been “overwhelming.”

“It’s insane,” she said of the response since opening.

Aimee Kouns said they have many events planned around the location, the first of which will be coming up Oct. 30, when they will open their lot for the business trick-or-treat prior to the Ironton Halloween Parade.

She said they hope to provide a spot for vendors and online business who do not have a storefront to take part in the event.

Kouns Creative Designs is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays, while the Corner Café is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

