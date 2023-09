Harlem Globetrotters returning to Huntington Published 12:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 27.

TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder will run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.

To order tickets online, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.