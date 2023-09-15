Jeri Fields: Celebrating 88 years of Social Security Published 12:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

For 88 years, Social Security has provided income protection to millions of retirees, people with disabilities, dependents, and families that lose a wage earner.

This year, we will administer more than $1.3 trillion in benefits and payments to more than 70 million beneficiaries. In addition, we issue millions of Social Security numbers each year, maintain wage records, and more. We are proud to serve the American people every day.

To better serve you, we have prioritized our online customer experience. Our website SSA.gov makes it easier for you to find what you need. More than 180 million people visit our website every year. Whether providing service in person or online, our goal is help you understand what you may qualify for and transition you to an application process.

We have also worked to make sure our programs, particularly Supplemental Security Income (SSI), remains accessible to the people who need it most. Last year, we launched an online tool that allows you or your representative to request an appointment to file for SSI and protect your filing date. A Social Security employee will then schedule a full interview.

Find more information about SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi/.

We remain committed to helping maintain the well-being and protection of the people we serve. We strive to ensure that every person who is eligible for or receives benefits gets them timely and accurately. That is how we help you secure today and tomorrow.

Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who may need it.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.