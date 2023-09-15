Larry Stapleton

Larry Lawrence Kelly Stapleton, 82, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Kerns) Stapleton.

Graveside services will be held on the family property located at 605 Pvt. Rd. 3035, Ironton, where he had requested to be laid to rest, at noon today. The Rev. Larry Kelly Stapleton (his eldest son) will be officiating. 

