Larry Stapleton Published 9:58 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Larry Lawrence Kelly Stapleton, 82, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Kerns) Stapleton.

Graveside services will be held on the family property located at 605 Pvt. Rd. 3035, Ironton, where he had requested to be laid to rest, at noon today. The Rev. Larry Kelly Stapleton (his eldest son) will be officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.