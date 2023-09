Linda Cremeans Published 9:57 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Linda Joyce Cremeans, 75, of Huntington, West Viriginia died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

