South Shore to celebrate park renovation Published 12:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it can also take a village to improve a child’s life, as the city of South Shore has proved with its massive renovations to Rotary Park which will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The campaign began during the pandemic in 2020 when the Lions Club realized that the town’s children has few resources to entertain themselves. The school with its playground equipment is several miles out of town on U.S. 23 as is the library which offers children’s programming.

The park’s playground equipment was old and some had to be removed because its age and possibility of children being hurt. The Lions Club, which had a handful of members and nearly empty coffers, decided to spearhead a playground improvement project. The club began by asking the SOMC Development Foundation for help, since SOMC has an outreach center by the park.

“Overjoyed would be an understatement,” club president Cathie Shaffer said. “We asked for $5,000 in hopes of getting something and were shocked when we received the entire amount.”

A former resident who lives in Texas donated $500 after reading about the project and other donations came in as well.

The project spurred more interest in the park and, says Mayor Cheryl Moore, over $200,00 of improvements have been made. Only about $40,000 of that came from the city.

Party at the Park, the Sept. 30 celebration, is an event at helping people enjoy everything the park has to offer, Shaffer says. The day begins at noon with opening ceremonies and will be followed by Trek on the Track, a walk in support of the South Shore mission.

People are being asked to bring shelf-stable foods to donate. Those walking at least one lap on the walking track, which was part of the renovations, will have their name put into a prize drawing.

Over two dozen craft vendors will be there along with the Flatwoods Lions Club, which will sell funnel cakes and hamburgers, and the GOTEM tractor club, which will be selling homemade ice cream.

A children’s area will feature games and races throughout the day. The Greenup County cheerleaders will perform at 3 p.m. There will also be cornhole boards available for those who want to play, and Moore says if all goes well, the park’s new pickleball courts will be ready for players.

A cruise-in begins at 5 p.m. as does the stage entertainment. Zach Griffith is set for 5 p.m. with The Willis Twins taking the stage at 6 p.m. and Brady Ross and Highway 23 at 7 p.m. to finish off the event.

More information is available on the South Shore Lions Club Facebook page.