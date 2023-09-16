Details emerge on murder Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Led to manhunt and shooting of suspect

More information has been released regarding a murder that took place in Ironton on Sept. 8, which led to a multi-state manhunt that extended over the next 40 hours.

Ironton Det. Capt. Brian Pauley issued a statement on Tuesday, detailing the call at the beginning of the case.

Pauley said, at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, officers received a call from a male subject, whose name was not being released at this time, stating that he had just spoken with David Maynard, of Ironton, who told him to call 911.

Pauley said that Maynard had advised the male, that he had just tied his girlfriend up and shot his stepfather at 2607 S. Third St. At this time, the caller was unaware if Maynard was still at the home.

Ironton officers, as well as Lawrence County Sheriff deputies, as well as officers from the Hanging Rock and South Point police departments, arrived on scene and made entry into the residence.

Donald Wood, 78, was found deceased in the residence and a female, whose name is not being released, was tied up, Pauley said.

Detectives with the Ironton police and investigators with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office arrived on scene and started the investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to help process the crime scene and detectives conducted interviews with people on scene.

Pauley said it was determined by interviews that Maynard had assaulted the female around 5 p.m. and, shortly after, she heard what she called “two pops.”

According to a surveillance camera near the residence, Maynard left the residence around 7 p.m. in a white Ford Ranger belonging to Wood.

Detectives with the Ironton Police Department, as well as investigators with the prosecutor’s office, obtained a search warrant for the residence, as well as a warrant for murder.

Officers then continued the search for Maynard, but believe he had almost a two-hour head start prior to officers’ arrival.

Maynard then continued his crime spree over the next several hours over the Tri-State, Pauley said.

Maynard abducted a woman and stole her vehicle in Carter County, Kentucky, then did the same to another woman in Louisa, Kentucky. Both women were located unharmed.

Maynard ended up at a Speedway in Ceredo, West Virginia early Sunday, where he took a clerk and two others hostage.

Maynard released two of the hostages after police arrived, while the clerk was unharmed and freed after Maynard was shot and killed by officers.

Pauley stressed that the Ironton police department would not be releasing information on Maynard’s crimes after he left Ironton, which were outside their jurisdiction.

Pauley said he also wanted to address rumors regarding a prior encounter Maynard had with Ironton police.

“Earlier in the week, officers were contacted about a stolen bicycle, where Mr. Maynard was a suspect in that theft, due to the vehicle description and tag matching,” he said. “Officers went to the residence on South Third, where they were never able to make contact with Mr. Maynard. Officers never received a call of Mr. Maynard threatening anyone with a knife and an attempt to contact Mr. Maynard was due to the theft. Once again, our city was hit by a tragedy and individuals are using this to fit their own agenda. We at the police department know that, during these events, it causes stress and fear within the community and we try to keep the citizens informed, but it also must be said that these are active investigations and not all details can be released.”

Pauley said Ironton police wanted to thank the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Ironton Fire Department, South Point police, Hanging Rock police, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office and BCI for their assistance in the investigation, as well as agencies in Kentucky and West Virginia for their involvement.