Growing into the village

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Cherri Sewell, APRN, and Erica Shuster, M.D., hold the scissors as ribbon cutting takes place for the new King’s Daughters primary care facility in South Point on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Dr. Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, speaks at the ribbon cutting for the new King’s Daughters primary care facility in South Point on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Ribbon cutting held for KDMC primary care center in South Point

SOUTH POINT — Officials and the public turned out on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new King’s Daughters South Point primary care facility, and speakers said the event is but a part of the economic growth for the village.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin chats with staff and visitors at the ribbon cutting (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

“We are so glad you chose South Point,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said, speaking of growing up in the village and seeing businesses like Allied Chemical come and go.

“And now we have The Point industrial park,” he said. “With 28 businesses and almost 900 employees. We are growing and happy King’s Daughters is growing with us.”

The new facility, designed by Jeremy Clay and located on Collins Avenue, next to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, will offer primary care services with Erica Shuster, M.D. and Cherri Sewell, APRN, and will have seven exam rooms and rotating specialists, Ryon Ison, vice president of integrated practices for King’s Daughters, said.

He noted that KDMC is “not new to Lawrence County,” also having facilities in Ironton and Burlington.

He said the Burlington facility opened in 2000 and, as it continues to grow, “we knew we had to find a new location.”

“And we could not find a better location,” he said, noting the South Point site was just off U.S. 52 and near Bellacino’s and GR8 PIES. “It is a great opportunity and has great visibility for our patients.”

Ison said the facility had a soft opening in late August, in advance of Thursday’s ribbon cutting.

“And the hospitality and warm welcome we received has been tremendous,” he said.

Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday noted that KDMC employs nearly 900 people in Lawrence County.

“It is always a pleasure to attend events for companies who take confidence in Lawrence County,” she said. “We are grateful for that and the medical commitment they offer.”

