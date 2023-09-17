Area High School Football Standings

Published 8:32 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

High School Football

2023 Regular Season Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

    OVC                     Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 2 0 104 22 4 1 177 84

Gallipolis 2 0 97 39 5 0 208 51

South Point 1 1 41 62 3 2 103 129

Coal Grove 1 1 64 63 4 1 200 139

Fairland 1 1 54 69 4 1 203 146

Portsmouth 1 1 46 77 2 3 141 138

Chesapeake 0 2 51 91 3 2 159 132

Rock Hill 0 2 34 68 2 3 116 88

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 5 0 220 95

South Gallia 0 0 0 0 4 1 145 87

Prts. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 2 178 77

Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 2 2 144 111

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 2 3 89 138

Green 0 0 0 0 1 4 38 186

Manchester# 0 0 0 0 0 5 48 222

#-Not eligible for the SOC title until 2024

Division II

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Wheelersburg 2 0 91 0 2 2 145 62

Portsmouth West 1 0 24 21 4 1 182 112

Minford 1 0 63 21 3 2 143 68

Waverly 1 1 67 32 2 2 165 101

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 4 28 125

Lucasville Valley 0 2 8 83 0 5 57 236

Northwest 0 2 21 119 2 3 116 167

Friday’s Results Sept. 15

Ironton 42, South Point 8

Coal Grove 44, Chesapeake 30

Fairland 40, Rock Hill 7

Gallipolis 50, Portsmouth 18

Symmes Valley 46, Manchester 12

Fairview, Ky. 36, Green 12

Jackson 44, Hamilton Ross 14

Wheelersburg 35, Lucasville Valley 0

Portsmouth West 24, Waverly 21

Minford 63, Northwest 21

South Gallia 32, Oak Hill 6

Williamsburg 38, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Beaver Eastern 50, Racine Southern 49

Bradford 40, Sciotoville East 36

Ashland, Ky. 47, Russell, Ky. 10

Friday’s Games, Sept. 22

Ironton at Chesapeake

Coal Grove at Portsmouth

South Point at Rock Hill

Gallipolis at Fairland

Green at Symmes Valley

Beaver Eastern at Sciotoville East

West Union at Manchester

Lucasville Valley at Northwest

Minford at Portsmouth West

Harvest Prep at Wheelersburg

Waverly at Oak Hill

Jackson at Washington Court House

Russell at Fleming County

Boyd County at Johnson Central

Saturday’s Game, Sept. 23

South Gallia at Portsmouth Notre Dame

