Area High School Football Standings
Published 8:32 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023
High School Football
2023 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 2 0 104 22 4 1 177 84
Gallipolis 2 0 97 39 5 0 208 51
South Point 1 1 41 62 3 2 103 129
Coal Grove 1 1 64 63 4 1 200 139
Fairland 1 1 54 69 4 1 203 146
Portsmouth 1 1 46 77 2 3 141 138
Chesapeake 0 2 51 91 3 2 159 132
Rock Hill 0 2 34 68 2 3 116 88
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 5 0 220 95
South Gallia 0 0 0 0 4 1 145 87
Prts. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 2 178 77
Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 2 2 144 111
Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 2 3 89 138
Green 0 0 0 0 1 4 38 186
Manchester# 0 0 0 0 0 5 48 222
#-Not eligible for the SOC title until 2024
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Wheelersburg 2 0 91 0 2 2 145 62
Portsmouth West 1 0 24 21 4 1 182 112
Minford 1 0 63 21 3 2 143 68
Waverly 1 1 67 32 2 2 165 101
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 4 28 125
Lucasville Valley 0 2 8 83 0 5 57 236
Northwest 0 2 21 119 2 3 116 167
Friday’s Results Sept. 15
Ironton 42, South Point 8
Coal Grove 44, Chesapeake 30
Fairland 40, Rock Hill 7
Gallipolis 50, Portsmouth 18
Symmes Valley 46, Manchester 12
Fairview, Ky. 36, Green 12
Jackson 44, Hamilton Ross 14
Wheelersburg 35, Lucasville Valley 0
Portsmouth West 24, Waverly 21
Minford 63, Northwest 21
South Gallia 32, Oak Hill 6
Williamsburg 38, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Beaver Eastern 50, Racine Southern 49
Bradford 40, Sciotoville East 36
Ashland, Ky. 47, Russell, Ky. 10
Friday’s Games, Sept. 22
Ironton at Chesapeake
Coal Grove at Portsmouth
South Point at Rock Hill
Gallipolis at Fairland
Green at Symmes Valley
Beaver Eastern at Sciotoville East
West Union at Manchester
Lucasville Valley at Northwest
Minford at Portsmouth West
Harvest Prep at Wheelersburg
Waverly at Oak Hill
Jackson at Washington Court House
Russell at Fleming County
Boyd County at Johnson Central
Saturday’s Game, Sept. 23
South Gallia at Portsmouth Notre Dame