D-B Elementary pays tributes to those who died in 9-11 attacks

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

DEERING — On Monday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Dawson-Bryant Elementary School hosted their annual Patriot Day assembly to remember those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers in New York city and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.  

Staff and students gathered around the flagpole outside the front entrance of the school, where they sang the National Anthem. The remainder of the assembly was led by fifth grade students, who sang songs and recited poems. 

At the conclusion of the assembly, students had the opportunity to meet first responders and tour fire trucks, ambulance, sheriff car and a helicopter.

