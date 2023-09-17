Vikings turn tag team to roll by Greyhounds Published 10:38 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MANCHESTER — The Symmes Valley Vikings offense and defense decided to form a tag team on Friday.

The offense and defense both got scores as the Vikings toppled the Manchester Greyhounds 46-12.

Six different players scored an offensive touchdown for the Vikings while Dylan Urban got the defensive score.

The two teams traded fumbles in the first quarter with Zander Hurn covering the ball for the Vikings at their own 47.

Quarterback Gradee Holland ran for 15 yards and after a 3-yard loss Holland team dup with Willie Jones on a 41-yard scoring pass. Jones ran for the conversion and it was 8-0

Manchester (0-5) came back to get within 8-6 on a 34-yard run by Kayden Butcher on a third-and-4 play.

But the Vikings answered as Holland hit Branson Edwards for 10 yards and then found Sam McCleese on a 35-yard TD pass. Urban threw to Jones on the conversion for a 16-6 lead

Ronnie Elam returned the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Manchester cut the deficit to 16-12,

Symmes Valley got some breathing room as Holland and Urban hooked up on a 37-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the half.

Brammer caught the conversion pass and it was 24-12 at the half.

Manchester drove to the Vikings 9-yard line, but Urban stepped in front of a Greyhounds’ pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Holland ran for the conversion and it was 32-12.

Jones returned a punt 39 yards to the Manchester 19 and a few plays later Holland ran 2 yards for the touchdown.

Jones caught the conversion pass and it was 40-12.

Manchester turned the ball over on downs at the Vikings 47 and Brammer carried the ball 9 straight times including the final yard for the score.

The Vikings had 340 total yards with 173 coming on the ground as Brammer ran 9 times for 56 yards and Jones carried 11 times for 53 yards.

Holland was 12-of-18 passing for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns and also ran 5 times for 28yards and a score.

Defensively, Caiden Mount and Zander Hurn had 7.5 tackles each and Jones had 7 stops. Urban and Holland each had an interception.

Jamie Wallace racked up 12 tackles and Ronnie Elam had 7 tackles for the Greyhounds. Each player also had an interception.

Sym. Valley 8 16 22 0 = 46

Manchester 0 12 0 0 = 12

First Quarter

SV — Willie Jones 41 pass from Gradee Holland (Willie Jones run)

Second Quarter

Mn — Kayden Butcher 34 run (run failed)

SV — Sam McCleese 35 pass from Gradee Holland (Willie Jones pass from Dylan Urban)

Mn — Ronnie Elam 70 kickoff return (run failed)

SV — Dylan Urban 37 pass from Gradee Holland (Johnathon Brammer pass from Gradee Holland)

Third Quarter

SV — Dylan Urban 99 interception return (Gradee Holland run)

SV — Gradee Holland 2 run (Willie Jones pass from Gradee Holland)

SV — Johnathon Brammer 1 run (run failed)

———

SVMn

First downs 21 10

Rushes-yards 33-173 37-145

Passing yards 167 20

Total yards 340 165

Cmp-Att-Int 12-18-2 11-16-2

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-yards 3-33 0-0

Punts-average 3-32.0 6-27.3

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Symmes Valley: Johnathon Brammer 9-56 TD, Willie Jones 11-53, Gradee Holland 5-28 TD, Sam McCleese 4-20, Case Webb 3-16; Manchester: Kayden Butcher 11-58 TD, Logan Neria 12-45, Mason Gilliam 13-42, Leland Horner 1-0.

PASSING–Symmes Valley: Gradee Holland 12-18-2 167 3-TD; Manchester: Logan Neria 2-5-0 22, Mason Gilliam 9-11-2 minus 2.

RECEIVING–Symmes Valley: Willie Jones 5-57 TD, Dylan Urban 3-54 TD, Sam McCleese 2-37 TD, Branson Edwards 2-19; Manchester: Ronnie Elam 9-21, Kayden Butcher 1-minus 6, Leland Horner 1-5.