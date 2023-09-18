Ohio High School Football Polls Published 9:12 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Ohio High School Prep Sports Writers football polls:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

Email newsletter signup

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 4-1 199

2. Pickerington North (8) 5-0 189

3. Cincinnati Princeton (2) 5-0 152

4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 5-0 121

5. Gahanna Lincoln 5-0 115

6. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 102

7. Milford 5-0 93

8. Perrysburg 5-0 78

9. Hilliard Davidson 4-1 57

10. Canton McKinley 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Huber Heights Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Massillon Washington (12) 5-0 220

2. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 216

3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 170

4. Avon 5-0 169

5. Painesville Riverside 5-0 134

6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5-0 121

7. Canal Winchester 5-0 62

8. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 48

9. Cincinnati Anderson 4-1 39

10. Cincinnati Withrow 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Toledo Cent. Catholic (19) 5-0 232

2. Hamilton Badin (3) 5-0 200

3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 5-0 186

4. Col. Bishop Watterson 5-0 162

5. Norton 5-0 117

6. London 5-0 85

7. Medina Buckeye 5-0 60

8. Trotwood-Madison 3-2 36

9. Tiffin Columbian 4-1 31

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-1 31

(tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 5-0 220

2. Canton South (1) 5-0 161

3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 5-0 158

4. Thornville Sheridan (1) 5-0 139

5. Sandusky Perkins (2) 4-0 131

6. Steubenville (1) 5-0 123

7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 3-2 86

8. Cincinnati Taft 4-1 62

(tie) Poland Seminary 5-0 62

10. Circleville Logan Elm 5-0 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts

1. Perry (16) 5-0 221

2. Coldwater (3) 5-0 177

3. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 154

4. Germantown Valley View (2) 5-0 148

5. Oak Harbor (1) 5-0 141

6. Ironton 4-1 113

7. Creston Norwayne 5-0 108

8. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep 3-1 45

9. Waynesville 4-1 34

10. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts

1. Versailles (19) 5-0 223

2. Williamsburg (2) 5-0 162

3. West Jefferson (1) 5-0 156

4. Kirtland 4-1 150

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 139

6. Rootstown (1) 5-0 93

7. Bluffton 5-0 85

8. Collins Western Reserve 5-0 56

9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5-0 50

10. Cincinnati Country Day 5-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. New Madison Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 5-0 239

2. Hamler Patrick Henry 5-0 195

3. Ansonia (1) 5-0 156

4. Reedsville Eastern 5-0 91

5. Danville 5-0 83

6. Malvern 4-1 71

7. Antwerp 5-0 65

8. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 55

9. Dalton 3-1 49

10. Minster 4-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.