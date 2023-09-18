Ashland bridge inspections begin today Published 12:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Daily lane closures run through Sept. 29

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — Tri-State motorists should expect traffic impacts at the downtown Ashland bridges next week as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers inspect each Ohio River crossing.

Beginning Monday, contractors will use climbing gear, lifts, and specialized “snooper” trucks to inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that carry US 23 and US 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio. Work will take about two weeks, depending on weather.

The inspection will require daily lane closures – between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – on each bridge and on nearby Ashland streets, according to the following schedule:

• Monday – through Sept. 22, Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge (12th Street), one lane closed. Expect merging traffic entering the two-lane bridge from US 52 in Ohio.

• Sept. 25-29, Simeon Willis Memorial Bridge (13th Street), one lane closed. Expect merging traffic entering the three-lane bridge past the Winchester Avenue intersection in Ashland.

Inclement weather can affect inspection schedules. Daily work and lane closures could be rescheduled for the next clear-weather day.

The Transportation Cabinet’s bridge inspection program is an important safety program to ensure all structures in Kentucky remain usable for traffic and commerce. Inspections require lane closures or other traffic changes to protect inspection vehicles, personnel in work zones, and travelers.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.