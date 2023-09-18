Fairland makes good of its opportunities to beat RH Published 12:01 am Monday, September 18, 2023

By JIM WALKER

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons didn’t waste any of their opportunities.

Fairland had the ball 7 times and scored on 6 of them as they beat the Rock Hill Redmen 40-7 on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

The only time the Dragons didn’t score was on their final possession of the game when they got the ball at their own 15 and used 13 plays to run out the clock.

Fairland quarterback Peyton Jackson nearly threw a perfect game as he completed 13-of-14 passes for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns to 4 different receivers.

Brycen Hunt caught 4 passes for 66 yards and a score, Keegan Smith 3 catches for 50 yards and a TD, Jack Hayden 3 grabs for 29 yards and a touchdown and Christian Collins 2 receptions for 14 yards and a TD.

The Dragons (4-1, 1-1) had 127 yards rushing its Kam Kitts picking up 54 yards on 8 carries. Quentin Cremeans ran 5 times for 42 yards and he caught one pass for 61 yards.

Rock Hill (2-3, 0-2) ran 47 times for 159 yards with Anthony Stamper running 21 times for 8 yards and a TD and Levi Jiles 67 yards on 57 attempts.

Fairland’s first possession was the opening kickoff and Kitts returned the ball 84 yards for a touchdown. Aeden Miller kicked the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

After a short Rock Hill punt, the Dragons went 43 yards in 7 plays as Kitts went the final 3 yards to make it 13-0.

Rock Hill began a drive in the first quarter that spilled over into the second quarter. The drive began at the Redmen 36 and they used 16 plays to reach the Fairland 17. But a fourth down pass came up short and the Redmen turned the ball over on downs.

With the ball at the 13, Fairland used a 61-yard screen pass to Cremeans to reach the Rock Hill 7. Jackson then hit Collins with a scoring strike and it was 20-0.

Fairland recovered a fumble at the Redmen 38 and 5 plays later Jackson hit Hayden with a 25-yard scoring strike and it was 26-0.

Hunt came up with an interception and returned it 60 yards to the 13-yard line and then Jackson and Hunt clicked on a 19-yard scoring pass and it was 33-0 with just 9 seconds left in the half.

Rock Hill came out in the second half and marched 70 yards 10 plays with Stamper going the final 5 yards for the touchdown. Connor Blagg kicked the conversion and it was 33-7 with 5:10 on the clock.

Fairland capped the scoring with a 81-yard drive that began with a 23-yard pass to Hunt and ended with a 31-yard pass to Smith with 3:54 left in the quarter.

Next Friday, Ironton visits Chesapeake while Fairland will host Gallipolis.

Rock Hill 0 0 7 0 = 7

Fairland 13 20 7 0 = 40

First Quarter

Fa — Kam Kitts 84 kickoff return (Aeden Miller kick) 11:34

Fa — Kam Kitts 3 run (bad snap – pass failed) 4:54

Second Quarter

Fa — Christian Collins 7 pass from Peyton Jackson (Aeden Miller kick) 6:17

Fa — Jack Hayden 25 pass from Peyton Jackson (kick failed) 2:45

Fa — Brycen Hunt 19 pass from Peyton Jackson (Aeden Miller kick)0:09

Third Quarter

RH — Anthony Stamper 5 run (Connor Blag kick) 5:10

Fa — Keegan Smith 31 pass from Peyton Jackson (Aeden Miller kick) 3:54

RHFa

First downs 13 14

Rushes-yards 47-159 24-127

Passing yards 9 220

Total yards 168 347

Cmp-Att-Int 3-5-1 13-14-0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 0-0 8-50

Punts-average 1-18.0 0-00.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 21-80 TD, Levi Jiles 15-67, Gage Clutters 7-22, Chase Sizemore 1-2, Dallin Cox 3-minus 12; Fairland: Kam Kitts 8-54 TD, Quentin Cremeans 5-42, Peyton Jackson 1-minus 8, Garrett Massie 3-14, Davin Murphy 5-18, Lucas Bompus 1-1.

PASSING–Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 3-5-1 9; Fairland: Peyton Jackson 13-14-0 220 4-TD.

RECEIVING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 2-5, Levi Jiles 1-4; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 4-66 TD, Christian Collins 2-14 TD, Jack Hayden 2-29 TD, Keegan Smith 3-50 TD, Quentin Cremeans 1-61.