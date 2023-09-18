Patricia Bradshaw Published 2:47 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Patricia Ann Bradshaw, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Ironton, the daughter of the late Leon Wilson and Martha (Wetzel) Wilson, of Ironton.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Eric Bradshaw, of Ironton, and three daughters, Toni (Chuck) McFarland, Missy Bradshaw (Zach Miller), and Stacy (Andrew) Mains. Also, survived by six grandchildren, Chase Stevens, Camryn Stevens, Cadence Bradshaw, Charles Mains, Zachary Bradshaw and Eric Bradshaw.

Pat was a 1978 graduate of Ironton High School. She worked for 20 years at Lawrence County Job and Family Services.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved spending time and watching her grandchildren. Being a Nana and a mom was her greatest reward in life.

She is also survived by her siblings; Lou (Ogle) Schwed, Brad Wilson, Sally (Michael) Morin, John (Tammy) Wilson, Linda (Greg Mowery) Adkins, Darren Wilson and Annette (Ron) Neal and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly by everyone that knew her and forever loved.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Community Hospice 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.