Gallia edges Ironton for girls OVC golf crown Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers gave it their best shot, but the Gallipolis Blue Angels managed to give it 3 shots better.

The Blue Angels hopes of repeating as Ohio Valley Conference golf champions was put to the test on Monday but they managed to escape Ironton’s bid as Gallipolis won the league title by a mere 3 shots. at Esquire Golf Course

Gallipolis had a 366 team scored and Ironton was right behind at 369. The Fairland Lady Dragons were third at 422 followed by the Coal Grove Lady Hornets at 439, South Point Lady Pointers 468 and Portsmouth Lady Trojans540.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers and Rock Hill Redwomen had one one golfer and did not qualify for the team title.

Ironton landed 3 golfers on the All-OVC first team while Gallipolis and Fairland had 2 on the first team and an honorable mention.

However, Gallipolis’s Jordan Blaine shot a 74 to take medalist honors ahead of Ironton’s Sidnea Belville and Emily Weber who each carded an 83.

Belville and Weber were joined on the first team by Mairin Walters who shot a 93. Fairland had Eliza Wilson at 94 and Addison Wiseman with a 97 on the first team while Isabella Jones shot an even 100 to make honorable mention.

Jadyn Martin of Gallipolis with a 94 was on the first team and Natalya Finner at 101 was honorable mention.

Also on the first team was South Point’s Samiya Bradburn with an 89 and Coal Grove’s Preslee Shope with a 90.

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls Golf Tournament

Team Results

Gallipolis 366

Ironton 369

Fairland 422

Coal Grove 439

South Point 468

Portsmouth 540

Chesapeake NTS

Rock Hill NTS

All-OVC First Team

Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 37 37 74

Sidnea Belville, Ironton 38 45 83

Emily Weber, Ironton 42 41 83

Samiya Bradburn, South Point 47 42 89

Preslee Shope, Coal Grove 44 46 90

Mairin Walters, Ironton 48 45 93

Jadyn Martin, Gallipolis 45 49 94

Eliza Wilson, Fairland 46 48 94

Addison Wiseman, Fairland 48 49 97

Honorable Mention

Isabella James, Fairland 50 50 100

Natalya Finney, Gallipolis 50 51 101

Individual Team Scores

Gallipolis 366: Jordan Blaine 37-37=74, Addison Wiseman 48-49=97, Jadyn Martin 45-49=94, Natalya Finney 50-51=101, Jenna Schwall 57-56=113

Ironton 369: Sidnea Belville 38-45=83, Emily Weber 42-41=83, Sarah Murdock 51-62=113, Mairin Walters 48-45=93, Rae Ann Davidson 51-59=110, Mariena McCown 60-53=113

Fairland 422: Eliza Wilson 46-48=94, Emma Barker 55-57=112, Isabella James 50-50=100, Kaylee Salyer 54-62=116, Katherine Swolsky 64-72=136, Cam Barnitz 62-71=133

Coal Grove 439: Abby Collins 53-58=111, Preslee Shope 44-46=90, Kendall Taylor 58-55=113, Emma Humphrey 59-66=125, Ariana Clement 69-71=140, Paige Best 59-66=125

South Point 468: Samiya Bradburn 47-42=89, Maria Daniels 59-60=119, Reagan Hale 65-66=131, Sophia Butcher 67-63=130, Felicity Fry 65-65=130, Lexi Stewart 67-71=138

Portsmouth 540: Keekee Taylor 62-63=125, Tyana Gadd 67-66=133, Jaylynn Sissel 72-67=139, Kylee Dixon 71-72=143

Chesapeake: Brooklyn Webb 52-57=109

Rock Hill: Laelle Gilmore 54-52=106