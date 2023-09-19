Grover Carter Jr. Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Sept. 16, 2023

Grover Cleveland Carter Jr., age 78, was taken from us unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Grover was a 46-year veteran of the Ironton Police Department, and the greatest husband, Dad, Papaw and friend.

Born in Ashland, Kentucky, to Grover Cleveland Carter Sr. and Carrie McSorley, Grover was the youngest and last surviving of eight children. Grover was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jo Hannah Carter of Ashland, Kentucky.

He is the loving Dad of four children, daughter, Fonda Carter (Alan Massie); son, Jason (Shawna) Carter; and daughters, Jamie (Liam) Carter and Christina Carter. He is the best and proud Papaw of eight grandchildren, Trevor and Natalie Carter, Tanner Patrick; Jason, Joshua, Jacob and Jordan Grunner; Siera Johnson, as well as many honorary grandchildren who called him Papaw.

Known for his integrity, honesty and kind-heartedness, he leaves behind a very large group of broken-hearted family and friends. He was the most wonderful man on Earth and the gaping hole he leaves behind can never be filled.

Services will be held at Lazear Funeral Home, 1632 Central Ave., Ashland, Kentucky. Family will greet friends from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday on Friday at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. Their wonderful care and treatment of our Dad will never be forgotten.

Lazear Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to have been entrusted with the care of Mr. Carter.