Long shot goal beats Flyers, 1-0 Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEEBLES — It was a long shot that paid off.

The Peebles Indians took about a 60-yard shot that found the back of the net and provided a 1-0 win over the St. Joseph Flyers in a non-league soccer game on Monday.

The lone goal came with 18:58 on the clock in the first half when Waylen Lloyd took a chance and shot the ball from the left sideline near midfield that just slipped into the net over the Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra’s outstretched hands.

The Flyers (7-2) took 21 shots with 10 on goal to Peebles 14 shots and 6 on goal. Balestra had 5 saves and Peebles’ goalkeeper Chris Oldfield had 10.

St. Joseph had 7 corner kicks and 7 fouls with Peebles taking 4 corner kicks and was whistled for 8 fouls.

The Flyers visit Wellston on Thursday and Westfall on Saturday.

St. Joseph 0 0 = 0

Peebles 1 0 = 1

First Half

P — Waylen Lloyd (unassisted) 18:58

—————

Statistics

Goalkeeper Saves—St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 5; Peebles: Chris Oldfield 10

Shots—St. Joseph 21, Peebles 14

Shots on Goal—St. Joseph 10, Peebles 6

Corner Kicks—St. Joseph 7, Peebles 4

Fouls—St. Joseph 7, Peebles 8