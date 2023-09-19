Marshall plans big weekend for Virginia Tech matchup Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By SYDNEY SHELTON

Director of MU Marketing and Fan Engagement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Football is back at “The Joan” this week as Marshall takes on Virginia Tech at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 23. We’ve got a lot in store for the day so make sure you KNOW BEFORE YOU GO so you don/t miss out on the action.

Game Day Timeline

Friday, Sept. 22nd

4pm – 7pm – The HerdZone Stadium Store will be open! Make sure to know if you are in a Green or White section and pick up your correct color of Marshall gear at the HerdZone Stadium Store!

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

6am – Parking Lots Open

8am – HerdZone Stadium Store Opens

9:30 am – Thunderwalk – Make sure to get there early to ensure your spot. We will be handing out a Golden Ticket for a chance to be the Kickoff Kid.

9:45 am – Fan Fest Begins – Located in front of the Marshall Rec Center. This is your chance to grab a doughnut, get your face painted, enjoy snow cones, play on inflatables, and meet your men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the swim and dive team. Fan Fest is open to all and free to attend. Food and drinks are not included. See here for more details.

10:30 am – Gates Open

12:00 pm – BEAT VT

6:15 pm- Gates open at “The Vet” for No. 2 men’s soccer vs No. 6 UCF for Senior Night which will take place before the game. You can purchase tickets for that game by calling 1-800-The-HERD.

7:15pm – BEAT UCF

Thunderwalk: Thunderwalk starts in the West Lot at the gate on 20th street, closest to Third Avenue, and continues through the parking lot toward Gate A. Our cheerleaders are giving away 250 envelopes with ONE containing a Golden Ticket. The kid who receives the Golden Ticket will be the Kickoff Kid. Thunderwalk starts at 9:30 am, but be sure to get there early.

Fan Fest: Fan Fest is located outside of the Rec Center and opens at 9:45am. Be sure to come out and mingle with the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the Marshall swim and dive team for autographs and doughnuts. We will also have inflatables, balloon animals, face painting, food and more! See here for more information

Tickets: Marshall Athletics is SOLD OUT of tickets. However, fans can still purchase tickets on Seat Geek via this link. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT FANS DOWNLOAD THEIR MOBILE TICKETS PRIOR TO THEIR ARRIVAL AT THE GAME. For further instructions, click here.

Clear Bag Policy: To enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient, Marshall University Athletics has adopted a Clear Bag Policy. Fans may bring in one (1) clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, or a small clutch bag (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) for privacy. For more information, click here.

Parking: Single game parking is available; (1) Third Avenue Parking Garage – $20 (cash only), (2) State Electric Parking Lot – $10 (All proceeds benefit the Marshall Cheerleading Program), (3) Old ACF Lot – $20 (All proceeds benefit the United Way of the River Cities). All of these lots open at 8am.

Concession Stands: Marshall Athletics will be making some changes for the concession stands. We are adding stanchions to form clearer lines and maneuvering subcontractors to alleviate congestion.

Thunderclap: Don’t forget the Thunderclap is back! After every Herd touchdown be sure to get on your feet and participate in the Thunderclap.

Exit Plan: Exit plan for leaving the stadium at the conclusion of the game can be seen below. Please note that traffic will not be able to turn onto Hal Greer when leaving via 3rd Avenue.

The Marshall vs Virginia Tech Football game is Sponsored by WV Lottery.