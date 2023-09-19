New Boston man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

PORTSMOUTH — A New Boston man was arrested Sept. 12 after the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office investigated alleged sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl.

Andrew M. Evans, 22, has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony and a probation violation.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office was contacted on Tuesday by the New Boston Police Department about a possible sexual assault.

Thoroughman said that Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, initiated an investigation, which revealed that the victim was age 13 at the time of the assault.

Detectives responded to the victim’s school and spoke with her. As a result, detectives were able to locate Evans, who was taken to the sheriff’s office for further investigation into the allegation. As a result, he was arrested.

Thoroughman said this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges at a later date. The arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Police Department, and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit working cooperatively.

Anyone with information should contact Conkel 740-351-1091.