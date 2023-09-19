Ohio Valley Conference seeking assignor for 2024-25 spring sports Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assignor of officials to cover baseball and softball at the high school level during the 2024-25 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and a list services that would be provided.

Assignor will be responsible for secruing officials for the events listed below:

• All levels of high school baseball and softball

• League and non-league contests

• Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games

Interested persons should apply by emailing conference President Dean Mader, Dawson-Bryant Schools, at dean.mader@db.k12.oh.us

Application deadline is Sept. 9, 2023.