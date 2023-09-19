Ohio Valley Conference seeking assignor for 2024-25 spring sports

Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assignor of officials to cover baseball and softball at the high school level during the 2024-25 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and  a list services that would be provided.

Assignor will be responsible for secruing officials for the events listed below:

• All levels of high school baseball and softball

• League and non-league contests

Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games

Interested persons should apply by emailing conference President Dean Mader, Dawson-Bryant Schools, at dean.mader@db.k12.oh.us

Application deadline is Sept. 9, 2023.

