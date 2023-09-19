Risner gets record 43 kills in win

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redwomen volleyball standout J’lynn Risner (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

PEDRO — J’lynn Risner is a killing machine.

No, she’s not been hired as a contract hit man for the Mafia. She is racking up kills for the Rock Hill Redwomen volleyball team.

Amassing more than 500 kills over her first 2 seasons, Risner is continuing her assault at the net this year and that included a school record 43 kills in a win last Thursday over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

Risner’s 43 kills came in 4 sets and despite attempts to double team the junior outside hitter and at least slow down the hard hits.

Blayr Knipp aided Risner with 34 assists to go with 8 digs. Sammi Bamer had 19 digs and 5 assists while Abby Schug added 13 serving points and 3 blocks.

