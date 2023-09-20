EDITORIAL: A welcome addition to the area Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

All too often, it happens.

You see construction and a new building going up.

You become curious about what’s coming to the area and hopes rise for the possibilities.

Email newsletter signup

Then, you’re inevitably disappointed to find out it’s something undesirable, a random office or yet another location of a certain chain of dollar-related general stores that seems to pop up on every street in our area.

But one particular location in South Point has seemed to buck that trend.

A new strip mall adjacent to the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, was built in recent years. And, as tenants began moving in, there has been a good variety to them.

On Thursday, King’s Daughters Medical Center hosted the ribbon cutting on their new primary care facility, which will be a great addition to health care needs in the area.

While other tenants have ranged from Bellacino’s, their first location in Lawrence County, the locally-owned GR8 PIES, a one of-a-kind shop which has proved quite popular, as well as Parnell Family Eye Care.

Thanks to work in courting quality businesses by Dr. Bill Dingus and Jeremy Clay (who designed the mall) of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, this spot is quickly becoming a destination location for not just the county, but the Tri-State.

Not only do these businesses offer a variety for the public and something South Point did not have before, but they employ a range of professions and skill levels.

There was some real vision in developing this location and the kind of thing the region could use more of and we commend those at LEDC for their work and look forward to what else the future holds for that location.