Ironton River Run 5k set for Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Runners take off at the start of the second annual Ironton River Run on Saturday. Sirdon Andra, center, (No. 699), of Ironton, was first place finisher in the event. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

The Ironton community is gearing up for the highly anticipated third annual Ironton River Run 5k, set to take place at 6 p.m on Saturday.

The open course for the event, organized by nonprofit Third and Center, begins and ends at the picturesque Ironton riverfront and will showcase the improvements that Third and Center has been working on. Runners will have the opportunity to explore

the revitalized areas of Ironton, highlighting the organization’s commitment to the arts and community beautification.

To celebrate the participants’ achievements, Ghostly Gourmet will be providing sandwiches for all runners following the race.

Registration for the event is now open. Participants are encouraged to register online before the event at www.tristateracer.com/3rdIrontonRiver- Run5k for the early bird price of $25. For those who prefer to

wait until race day, registration will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. for $30. All participants are guaranteed a race shirt.

In addition to runners, the event organizers are also seeking volunteers to help make the 3rd Annual Ironton River Run 5k a success. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact thirdandcenter@ gmail.com to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how they can contribute to this event.

