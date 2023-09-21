Ironton River Run 5k set for Saturday

The Ironton community is gearing up for the highly anticipated third annual Ironton River Run 5k, set to take place at 6 p.m on Saturday. The open course for the event, organized by nonprofit Third and Center, begins and ends at the picturesque Ironton riverfront and will showcase the improvements that Third and Center has been working on. Runners will have the opportunity to explore

the revitalized areas of Ironton, highlighting the organization's commitment to the arts and community beautification. To celebrate the participants' achievements, Ghostly Gourmet will be providing sandwiches for all runners following the race. Registration for the event is now open. Participants are encouraged to register online before the event at www.tristateracer.com/3rdIrontonRiver- Run5k for the early bird price of $25. For those who prefer to