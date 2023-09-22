Author seeks interviews about Waterloo Wonders Published 12:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

WILLOW WOOD — Wanted: Those with knowledge of the Waterloo Wonders.

Author and columnist Roy E. Ault will be in the area today to speak to and interview those who recall or know of the famed sports team. The information that is gleaned from these interviews will be published in the Charlotte Sun in Southeastern Florida.

In addition, Ault will discuss the idea of having a bronze statue of the boys and their coach made and located locally. The meeting will be held at 3:15 p.m. in Room 325 at Symmes Valley High School.

Ault is a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a teacher and coach in the public schools and universities of Ohio.

He now resides in Florida, where he was a columnist for 33 years for the Charlotte Sun. He is the author of 11 books.

His latest book, “Jeep,” chronicles the life of Glenn “Jeep” Davis, the three-time Olympic Gold Medal hurdles champion and holder of 10 world records.