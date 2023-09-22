Friday Kentucky & West Virginia High School Football Scores

Published 11:46 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

Kentucky High School Friday Night Football Scores

Ashland Blazer 63, Greenup Co. 7

Beechwood 56, Gallatin Co. 0

Belfry 42, Magoffin Co. 12

Bell Co. 46, McCreary Central 7

Betsy Layne 33, Prestonsburg 14

Boyle Co. 56, Lexington Catholic 21

Bracken Co. 35, Walton-Verona 7

Bullitt East 48, North Hardin 30

Campbellsville 43, Bethlehem 7

Carroll Co. 35, Owen Co. 14

Casey Co. 28, Metcalfe Co. 27, 2OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori, Ohio 57, Bellevue 8

Clay County, Tenn. 34, Monroe Co. 2

Clinton Co. 26, Edmonson Co. 6

Conner 38, Scott 0

Corbin 42, Hazard 0

Cov. Catholic 61, Holmes 0

Dixie Heights 53, Boone Co. 0

East Carter 34, West Carter 28

East Ridge 56, Jenkins 4

Fort Campbell 53, Fulton Co. 6

Franklin-Simpson 43, Butler Co. 16

George Rogers Clark 45, Montgomery Co. 14

Graves Co. 20, Madisonville 14

Grayson Co. 34, Bullitt Central 7

Harrison Co. 35, Grant Co. 12

Harrison, Ohio 33, Campbell Co. 7

Hart Co. 46, Caverna 6

Highlands 58, Cooper 51

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 28, Frederick Douglass 19

Jackson Co. 40, Berea 25

John Hardin 37, Breckinridge County 18

Johnson Central 53, Boyd Co. 14

Lawrence Co. 33, Estill Co. 12

Letcher County Central 25, Breathitt Co. 21

Lewis Co. 50, Bath Co. 8

Lex. Christian 56, Lou. Shawnee 0

Lex. Lafayette 25, Lou. Moore 12

Lex. Sayre 47, Nicholas Co. 2

Lloyd Memorial 45, Newport 8

Logan Co. 34, Calloway Co. 0

Lou. Atherton 34, Oldham County 24

Lou. Ballard 42, Lex. Tates Creek 6

Lou. Butler 34, Lou. Southern 7

Lou. Central 26, Central Hardin 17

Lou. Christian Academy 54, Lou. DuPont Manual 36

Lou. DeSales 47, Lou. Western 8

Lou. Fairdale 47, Frankfort 8

Lou. Jeffersontown 50, Lou. Doss 20

Lou. Ky. Country Day 49, LaRue Co. 26

Lou. Male 43, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 8

Lou. Seneca 42, North Bullitt 21

Lou. Trinity 45, Lou. St. Xavier 10

Lou. Valley 40, Lou. Waggener 34

Ludlow 60, Pendleton Co. 12

Madison Central 30, Great Crossing 17

Marshall Co. 36, Muhlenberg County 7

Mayfield 38, Henderson Co. 24

Meade Co. 20, Bardstown 17

Mercer Co. 42, Madison Southern 6

Middlesboro 36, Lynn Camp 0

Murray 38, McCracken County (Paducah) 35

Nelson Co. 43, Thomas Nelson 0

North Oldham 21, Henry Co. 14

Owensboro 61, Owensboro Apollo 21

Owensboro Catholic 62, Crittenden Co. 12

Paducah Tilghman 42, Allen Co.-Scottsville 7

Perry Co. Central 42, Martin County 21

Pike Co. Central 28, Floyd Central 18

Pineville 32, Harlan 26

Pulaski Co. 41, South Laurel 6

Raceland 40, Newport Central Catholic 14

Russell 27, Fleming Co. 12

Russell Co. 21, East Jessamine 14

Scott Co. 56, Collins 26

Simon Kenton 43, Lex. Dunbar 14

Somerset 29, Lincoln Co. 7

South Oldham 41, Anderson Co. 7

South Warren 47, Greenwood 13

Spencer Co. 38, Western Hills 0

Taylor Co. 50, Wayne Co. 14

Todd Co. Central 41, Russellville 26

Tolsia, W.Va. 36, Phelps 0

Trimble Co. 24, IHS 6

Union Co. 42, McLean Co. 30

W.E.B. DuBois 18, Fort Knox 12

Washington Co. 54, Eminence 28

Webster Co. 35, Hopkins Co. Central 28

West Jessamine 32, Garrard Co. 17

Williamsburg 52, North Greene, Tenn. 7

 

West Virginia Friday Night Football Scores

Beallsville, Ohio 36, Valley Wetzel 30, OT

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 20, Weir 13

Bridgeport 56, Robert C. Byrd 0

Cabell Midland 42, Parkersburg 16

Clay County 61, Liberty Raleigh 14

Clay-Battelle 40, Tygarts Valley 7

Doddridge County 39, Ritchie County 0

East Fairmont 42, Preston 21

Fairmont Senior 27, University 23

Frankfort 28, Northern Garrett, Md. 21

George Washington 98, South Charleston 7

Hedgesville 38, Washington 15

Herbert Hoover 49, Sissonville 7

Huntington 58, Capital 0

Hurricane 81, St. Albans 0

James Monroe 21, Narrows, Va. 6

Keyser 38, Hampshire 14

Liberty Harrison 42, Grafton 14

Man 69, Wyoming East 0

Martinsburg 57, Jefferson 14

Mingo Central 24, Independence 6

Morgantown 59, Buckhannon-Upshur 3

Mount View 12, Buffalo 6

Nitro 33, Wayne 21

North Marion 38, Lincoln 17

Oak Hill 13, Ripley 10

Paden City 49, Belpre, Ohio 7

Parkersburg South 56, John Marshall 24

Pendleton County def. Oakland Southern, Md., forfeit

Philip Barbour 42, Elkins 0

Pocahontas County 18, Richwood 16

Princeton 42, Tazewell, Va. 0

Ravenswood 16, Sherman 14

River View 38, Van 14

Roane County 48, Poca 19

Scott 40, Chapmanville 7

Shady Spring 40, PikeView 12

South Harrison 16, Webster County 8

Spring Mills 54, North Hagerstown, Md. 6

Spring Valley 49, Riverside 12

St. Marys 55, Calhoun County 0

Steubenville, Ohio 42, Wheeling Park 28

Summers County 16, Midland Trail 6

Tolsia 36, Phelps, Ky. 0

Tucker County 28, Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 22, OT

Tyler Consolidated 53, Wirt County 0

USO, Pa. 36, Wheeling Central 17

Vincent Warren, Ohio 18, Point Pleasant 17

Williamstown 22, Marietta, Ohio 19

Winfield 53, Logan 0

Woodrow Wilson 49, Lincoln County 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 35, Magnolia 0

