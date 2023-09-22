Friday’s OHSAA Football Scores

Published 11:38 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Buchtel 20, Akr. Ellet 0

Alliance 48, Salem 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 64, Ravenna SE 34

Anna 39, Delphos St. John’s 0

Ansonia 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19

Antwerp 45, Sherwood Fairview 8

Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 7

Arlington 51, Arcadia 7

Ashland 35, Mansfield Madison 7

Ashland Crestview 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Ashland Mapleton 42, Plymouth 12

Ashville Teays Valley 45, Circleville 7

Athens 30, Logan 21

Attica Seneca E. 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 10

Avon Lake 32, Amherst Steele 27

Bainbridge Paint Valley 76, Frankfort Adena 41

Barnesville 53, Shadyside 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Castalia Margaretta 14

Bay Village Bay 23, Elyria Cath. 10

Beallsville 36, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 30, OT

Beaver Eastern 43, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Bedford 30, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Bellaire 33, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Bellbrook 38, Trenton Edgewood 17

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19, Spring. NW 13

Belmont Union Local 20, Weir, W.Va. 13

Beloit W. Branch 70, Minerva 0

Berea-Midpark 37, Grafton Midview 0

Bethel-Tate 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 16

Bishop Ready 37, Cols. KIPP 0

Bishop Watterson 35, Bishop Hartley 7

Blanchester 46, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Bloom-Carroll 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 3

Bluffton 48, Ada 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 6

Brooklyn 35, Beachwood 3

Brookville 35, Carlisle 7

Bucyrus Wynford 70, Bucyrus 18

Burton Berkshire 45, Middlefield Cardinal 28

Caldwell 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Can. McKinley 37, N. Can. Hoover 28

Can. South 35, Akr. Manchester 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Massillon Tuslaw 12

Canal Winchester 38, Dublin Scioto 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32, Wheelersburg 16

Canfield 17, Dover 13

Canfield S. Range 21, Poland Seminary 7

Carey 27, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7

Carrollton 41, Alliance Marlington 35, OT

Cedarville 63, London Madison Plains 17

Celina 24, Elida 12

Centerburg 21, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Centerville 16, Springboro 6

Chagrin Falls 10, Orange 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Chardon 21

Chardon NDCL 42, Warren Howland 14

Chesterland W. Geauga 22, Gates Mills Hawken 15

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 22

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Chillicothe Huntington 12

Cin. Aiken 14, Cin. Woodward 8

Cin. Anderson 20, Cin. Winton Woods 13

Cin. Country Day 58, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Elder 32, Cin. St. Xavier 31, OT

Cin. Finneytown 30, Cin. Deer Park 29, 2OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Bellevue, Ky. 8

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Norwood 18

Cin. Indian Hill 42, Cin. Madeira 21

Cin. McNicholas 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. La Salle 20

Cin. Mt. Healthy 49, Cin. NW 14

Cin. Princeton 14, Cin. Oak Hills 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 44, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cin. Western Hills 44, Cin. Hughes 28

Cin. Wyoming 21, Reading 14

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Wilmington 14

Cle. Benedictine 59, Parma Normandy 20

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 7

Cle. Hts. 41, Strongsville 0

Cle. John Adams 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Cle. John Marshall 27, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. VASJ 56, Erie McDowell, Pa. 39

Coldwater 40, Rockford Parkway 6

Cols. Africentric 56, West 0

Cols. Beechcroft 42, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0

Cols. DeSales 28, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Eastmoor 15, Cols. Briggs 13

Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Cols. Whetstone 30

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Cols. Independence 46, South 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 30, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Cols. Mifflin 14, Cols. Centennial 0

Columbia Station Columbia 34, Oberlin 6

Columbiana 56, Leetonia 27

Columbiana Crestview 43, Brookfield 26

Columbus Grove 47, Harrod Allen E. 28

Conneaut 47, Jefferson Area 22

Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 6

Creston Norwayne 40, Rittman 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Wooster Triway 17

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, STVM 13

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Independence 7

Danville 52, Loudonville 15

Day. Dunbar 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 16

DeGraff Riverside 49, Troy Christian 0

Defiance 46, Kenton 18

Defiance Ayersville 38, Hicksville 14

Defiance Tinora 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 21

Delaware Hayes 31, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 20

Delta 42, Swanton 0

Dola Hardin Northern 29, Morral Ridgedale 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, McConnelsville Morgan 28

Dublin Coffman 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14

E. Liverpool 62, Cambridge 53

Eaton 42, Middletown Madison Senior 7

Edon 35, Montpelier 34

Fairborn 28, Xenia 21

Fairport Harbor Harding 26, Windham 0

Findlay 53, Holland Springfield 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Van Buren 0

Franklin 28, Monroe 14

Ft. Loramie 34, Oxford Talawanda 19

Gahanna Cols. Academy 39, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Galloway Westland 7

Galion Northmor 35, Fredericktown 0

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Campbell Memorial 0

Geneva 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14

Genoa Area 48, Tontogany Otsego 19

Germantown Valley View 49, Day. Oakwood 0

Gibsonburg 30, Elmore Woodmore 10

Girard 43, Cortland Lakeview 0

Glouster Trimble 59, Racine Southern 19

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6

Granville 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Green 31, Can. Glenoak 28

Grove City Christian 37, Corning Miller 27

Groveport-Madison 30, Reynoldsburg 13

Hamilton 31, Fairfield 28, OT

Hamilton Badin 28, Bishop Fenwick 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 30, Wauseon 24

Hannibal River 41, Bridgeport 20

Harrison 33, Campbell Co., Ky. 7

Heath 48, Hebron Lakewood 7

Hilliard Bradley 24, Cols. Upper Arlington 22

Hilliard Darby 15, Marysville 14

Hillsboro 23, Chillicothe 17, OT

Holgate 64, Sebring McKinley 14

Howard E. Knox 28, Mt. Gilead 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Beavercreek 27

Hunting Valley University 36, Gates Mills Gilmour 21

Huron 38, Port Clinton 7

Ironton 48, Chesapeake 7

Jackson 49, Washington C.H. 21

Jamestown Greeneview 48, Spring. Greenon 0

Johnstown 26, Johnstown Northridge 14

Kansas Lakota 36, Willard 7

Kent Roosevelt 28, Copley 21

Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0

Kettering Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Kings Mills Kings 21, Cin. West Clermont 7

Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Lancaster 24, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21

Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Warren Champion 7

Lebanon 14, Cin. Turpin 11

Leipsic 40, Spencerville 6

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17, Hilliard Davidson 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 34, St. Paris Graham 7

Liberty Center 63, Bryan 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Cin. Colerain 6

Lima Bath 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

Lima Perry 14, N. Baltimore 6

Lima Sr. 56, Tol. Woodward 6

Lisbon David Anderson 21, Hanoverton United 20

London 36, Bellefontaine 6

Lorain 42, Garfield Hts. 16

Lorain Clearview 48, Wellington 12

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Loveland 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Lowellville 38, Mineral Ridge 21

Lucas 31, Monroeville 28

Lucasville Valley 7, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Lyndhurst Brush 25, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 31

Madison 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 20

Malvern 49, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Mansfield Sr. 37, Lexington 10

Maple Hts. 30, Warrensville Hts. 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 14, Versailles 13

Marion Elgin 59, Crestline 14

Marion Harding 27, Caledonia River Valley 13

Marion Pleasant 30, Bellville Clear Fork 22

Mason 17, Middletown 14

Massillon 41, Middletown, Del. 7

Massillon Perry 49, Louisville 6

Maumee 51, Millbury Lake 21

Mayfield 36, Eastlake North 10

McArthur Vinton County 62, Albany Alexander 0

McComb 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 26

McDonald 42, Atwater Waterloo 12

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Medina 42, Euclid 0

Medina Buckeye 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Medina Highland 35, Barberton 7

Mentor 42, Solon 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

Milan Edison 41, Bellevue 7

Milford 28, Morrow Little Miami 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 43, Wooster 40

Milton-Union 28, Casstown Miami E. 25

Minster 7, St. Henry 2

Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Batavia 47

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21, Cin. Mariemont 18

N. Lewisburg Triad 31, Milford Center Fairbanks 18

N. Ridgeville 35, Elyria 11

Napoleon 41, Fremont Ross 21

Nelsonville-York 47, Pomeroy Meigs 14

New Albany 25, Grove City 24

New Bremen 35, Ft. Recovery 7

New Concord John Glenn 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 6

New Lebanon Dixie 29, Bradford 28

New Lexington 19, Coshocton 7

New Madison Tri-Village 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

New Middletown Spring. 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10

New Paris National Trail 33, Arcanum 19

New Philadelphia 35, Mt. Vernon 10

New Richmond 49, Goshen 13

Newark Licking Valley 42, Zanesville 0

Newcomerstown 46, E. Can. 7

Niles McKinley 49, Lisbon Beaver 14

Norton 56, Akr. Coventry 0

Norwalk 27, Vermilion 0

Oak Harbor 56, Fostoria 0

Oberlin Firelands 33, Sheffield Brookside 14

Ontario 59, Galion 35

Oregon Clay 56, Bowling Green 28

Orrville 38, Navarre Fairless 28

Paden City, W.Va. 49, Belpre 7

Painesville Harvey 49, Mantua Crestwood 16

Painesville Riverside 56, Willoughby S. 8

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Worthington Christian 14

Parma Padua 27, N. Royalton 20

Paulding 54, Edgerton 20

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 10

Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 0

Perry 33, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Perrysburg 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Philo 32, Crooksville 0

Pickerington Cent. 41, Newark 7

Pickerington N. 16, Westerville Cent. 14

Pioneer N. Central 48, Vanlue 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Urbana 33

Portsmouth 14, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6

Portsmouth W. 34, Minford 7

Proctorville Fairland 40, Gallipolis Gallia 35

Ravenna 21, Mogadore Field 13

Richmond Hts. 12, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Riverside Stebbins 23, W. Carrollton 20

Rocky River 40, N. Olmsted 3

Rootstown 37, Louisville Aquinas 6

S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 22

S. Point 53, Ironton Rock Hill 20

Salineville Southern 42, E. Palestine 7

Sandusky Perkins 31, Clyde 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, Rayland Buckeye 33

Shaker Hts. 39, Brunswick 34

Shelby 48, Sparta Highland 14

Sidney 49, Greenville 7

Sidney Lehman 31, Tipp City Bethel 27

Smithville 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Spring. Kenton Ridge 31, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8

Spring. Shawnee 17, Richwood N. Union 13

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 40, Lockland 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Cin. N. College Hill 2

St. Clairsville 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8

St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 35, Tol. St. Francis 7

St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 19

Steubenville 42, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 28

Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 7

Struthers 41, Hubbard 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 38, Millersport 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Sullivan Black River 7, LaGrange Keystone 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Sylvania Southview 28, Tol. Scott 12

Tallmadge 21, Richfield Revere 7

Thomas Worthington 18, Dublin Jerome 17, OT

Thornville Sheridan 62, Warsaw River View 0

Tiffin Columbian 42, Sandusky 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 0

Tol. Christian 54, Lakeside Danbury 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 39, Northwood 7

Tol. Start 44, Tol. Rogers 30

Tol. Whitmer 42, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 2

Toronto 28, Richmond Edison 20

Trotwood-Madison 70, Day. Belmont 0

Troy 14, Piqua 0

Tucker County, W.Va. 28, Reedsville Eastern 22, OT

Uniontown Lake 19, Massillon Jackson 7

Upper Sandusky 39, Sycamore Mohawk 34

Utica 14, Newark Cath. 7

Vandalia Butler 24, Tipp City Tippecanoe 19

Vincent Warren 18, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17

W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Cin. Sycamore 14

W. Jefferson 33, Mechanicsburg 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

W. Liberty-Salem 42, Spring. NE 7

W. Unity Hilltop 32, Oregon Stritch 2

Wadsworth 19, Hudson 13

Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 6

Warren Harding 26, Youngs. Chaney High School 7

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 29, Greenfield McClain 20

Waterford 31, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Waverly 56, Oak Hill 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Cory-Rawson 13

Waynesville 30, Hamilton Ross 7

Wellston 48, Bidwell River Valley 12

West Salem Northwestern 39, Doylestown Chippewa 28

Westerville S. 21, Westerville N. 13

Westlake 37, Fairview 25

Wickliffe 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Williamsburg 48, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Williamsport Westfall 62, Southeastern 28

Williamstown, W.Va. 22, Marietta 19

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38, Franklin Furnace Green 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 0

Youngs. East 48, Cin. Dohn High School 14

Youngs. Liberty 49, Newton Falls 33

Youngs. Mooney 38, Youngs. Boardman 21

Youngs. Ursuline 32, Austintown Fitch 14

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Wellsville 13

Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, Zanesville Maysville 0

