EDITORIAL: Strong for two centuries Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

This weekend will be a special one for the congregation of Solida Missionary Baptist Church.

The church, located just outside the village limits of South Point, will mark two centuries of existence.

A homecoming celebration, as part of their bicentennial festivities, is set for Sunday, with services at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and a lunch at noon.

Email newsletter signup

Established in 1823, the church has gone through multiple buildings over the centuries, but remains a vital part of the community.

As the old hymn goes, “The God of the mountain is the God of the valley” and this can be seen in the story of many a longstanding house of worship.

An outlet for those of faith during trying times such as the Civil War, the Great Depression, 9-11, or family emergencies, the church has been a pillar of support.

But, at the same time, it has brought joy and been a place of celebration and fellowship for many families for multiple generations.

For this weekend’s event, the church is inviting the community to take part in the celebration.

We congratulate pastor Aaron Childers and the congregation on reaching this milestone and wish them a great day.