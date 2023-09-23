Rourke, defense power Ohio to 38-7 win over BGSU Published 11:40 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter, Keye Thompson and Roman Parodie returned fumbles for scores and Ohio breezed to a 38-7 victory over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Rourke completed 14 of 16 passes for 196 yards for the Bobcats (4-1, 1-0). Rourke connected with Sieh Bangura for a 29-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Will Kacmarek on Ohio’s second possession. Thompson returned a fumble 35 yards for a score for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Ohio got a 27-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic and Parodie’s 42-yard return for a score in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Rourke’s third touchdown pass was a 19-yarder to Miles Cross for the only scoring in the third quarter.

Terion Stewart had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Falcons (1-3, 0-1) in the fourth quarter. Stewart carried 12 times for 107 yards. Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 32 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions.

Ohio 21 10 7 0 — 38 Bowling Green 0 0 0 7 — 7

First Quarter

OHIO–Bangura 29 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 13:08.

OHIO–Kacmarek 10 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 8:38.

OHIO–Thompson 71 fumble return (Spetic kick), 5:09.

Second Quarter

OHIO–FG Spetic 27, 8:43.

OHIO–Parodie 28 fumble return (Spetic kick), 8:35.

Third Quarter

OHIO–Cross 19 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 1:22.

Fourth Quarter

BGSU–T.Stewart 4 run (Anaya kick), 13:42.

A–18,248.

—————

OHIO BGSU First downs 19 10 Total Net Yards 328 206 Rushes-yards 37-127 22-102 Passing 201 104 Punt Returns 1-4 1-5 Kickoff Returns 2-44 3-49 Interceptions Ret. 2-21 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-19-0 17-32-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-19 Punts 3-34.333 6-35.833 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2 Penalties-Yards 8-65 12-123 Time of Possession 34:13 25:47

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Ohio, Allison 13-42, Rourke 4-33, Bangura 9-26, Hunt 6-19, Quinn 2-15, Navarro 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Wheatley 1-(minus 15). Bowling Green, T.Stewart 12-107, Patterson 2-7, Mosley 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Keith 1-(minus 7), Bazelak 5-(minus 10).

PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 14-16-0-196, Navarro 2-3-0-5. Bowling Green, Bazelak 17-32-2-104.

RECEIVING–Ohio, Ja.Jones 4-85, Cross 3-34, Bangura 2-31, Wiglusz 2-26, Kacmarek 1-10, Hendricks 1-8, Hunt 1-3, Butler 1-2, Foster 1-2. Bowling Green, Hiliare 5-45, Keith 4-10, Ibrahim 3-12, Osborne 2-24, Hogan 1-13, Gazarek 1-5, Bench 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Spetic 50.