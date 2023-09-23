Rourke, defense power Ohio to 38-7 win over BGSU
Published 11:40 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter, Keye Thompson and Roman Parodie returned fumbles for scores and Ohio breezed to a 38-7 victory over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.
Rourke completed 14 of 16 passes for 196 yards for the Bobcats (4-1, 1-0). Rourke connected with Sieh Bangura for a 29-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Will Kacmarek on Ohio’s second possession. Thompson returned a fumble 35 yards for a score for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Ohio got a 27-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic and Parodie’s 42-yard return for a score in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime.
Rourke’s third touchdown pass was a 19-yarder to Miles Cross for the only scoring in the third quarter.
Terion Stewart had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Falcons (1-3, 0-1) in the fourth quarter. Stewart carried 12 times for 107 yards. Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 32 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions.
|Ohio
|21
|10
|7
|0
|—
|38
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
OHIO–Bangura 29 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 13:08.
OHIO–Kacmarek 10 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 8:38.
OHIO–Thompson 71 fumble return (Spetic kick), 5:09.
Second Quarter
OHIO–FG Spetic 27, 8:43.
OHIO–Parodie 28 fumble return (Spetic kick), 8:35.
Third Quarter
OHIO–Cross 19 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 1:22.
Fourth Quarter
BGSU–T.Stewart 4 run (Anaya kick), 13:42.
A–18,248.
—————
|OHIO
|BGSU
|First downs
|19
|10
|Total Net Yards
|328
|206
|Rushes-yards
|37-127
|22-102
|Passing
|201
|104
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|3-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-19-0
|17-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-19
|Punts
|3-34.333
|6-35.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|12-123
|Time of Possession
|34:13
|25:47
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Ohio, Allison 13-42, Rourke 4-33, Bangura 9-26, Hunt 6-19, Quinn 2-15, Navarro 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Wheatley 1-(minus 15). Bowling Green, T.Stewart 12-107, Patterson 2-7, Mosley 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Keith 1-(minus 7), Bazelak 5-(minus 10).
PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 14-16-0-196, Navarro 2-3-0-5. Bowling Green, Bazelak 17-32-2-104.
RECEIVING–Ohio, Ja.Jones 4-85, Cross 3-34, Bangura 2-31, Wiglusz 2-26, Kacmarek 1-10, Hendricks 1-8, Hunt 1-3, Butler 1-2, Foster 1-2. Bowling Green, Hiliare 5-45, Keith 4-10, Ibrahim 3-12, Osborne 2-24, Hogan 1-13, Gazarek 1-5, Bench 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Spetic 50.