Saturday’s High School Football Scores
Published 11:51 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023
Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Akr. East 42, Akr. North 6
Akr. Firestone 20, Akron Garfield 14, 3OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 31, Everett, Pa. 14
Cin. College Prep. 16, Cin. Shroder 8
Cin. Withrow 31, Cin. Taft 0
Day. Christian 55, Peebles 40
Lakewood St. Edward 42, River Rouge, Mich. 6
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 18
Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Martins Ferry 36, Fairfield Christian 7
Mogadore 41, Warren JFK 7
Norwalk St. Paul 28, Collins Western Reserve 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Brooke, W.Va. 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Sandusky St. Mary 45, Stryker 30
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20, Madonna, W.Va. 0
Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 27
Saturday’s Kentucky High School Football Scores
Marion Co. 30, Dayton 18
Saturday’s West Virginia High School Football Scores
Oak Glen 42, Berkeley Springs 0
