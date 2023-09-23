Saturday’s High School Football Scores

Published 11:51 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Jim Walker

Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Akr. East 42, Akr. North 6

Akr. Firestone 20, Akron Garfield 14, 3OT

Email newsletter signup

Berlin Center Western Reserve 31, Everett, Pa. 14

Cin. College Prep. 16, Cin. Shroder 8

Cin. Withrow 31, Cin. Taft 0

Day. Christian 55, Peebles 40

Lakewood St. Edward 42, River Rouge, Mich. 6

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 18

Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Martins Ferry 36, Fairfield Christian 7

Mogadore 41, Warren JFK 7

Norwalk St. Paul 28, Collins Western Reserve 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Brooke, W.Va. 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Sandusky St. Mary 45, Stryker 30

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20, Madonna, W.Va. 0

Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 27

 

Saturday’s Kentucky High School Football Scores

Marion Co. 30, Dayton 18

 

Saturday’s West Virginia High School Football Scores

Linsly 41, Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 0

Oak Glen 42, Berkeley Springs 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial, Ohio 32, Brooke 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 20, Madonna 0

More z RSS Twitter

Saturday’s College Football Scores

Rourke, defense power Ohio to 38-7 win over BGSU

Defense holds off VaTech as Herd wins 24-17

Report: Chubb believed to have only one torn ligament

Print Article

  • Polls

    Autumn started on Thursday - what is your favorite season?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections