Solida Baptist Church to host 200th Anniversary on Sunday

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Solida Missionary Baptist Church in South Point was founded in 1823 and is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

SOUTH POINT — Solida Baptist Church will be hosting their 200th Homecoming Anniversary Celebration Service in South Point on Sunday.

The church was established in 1823 by Brother John Lee, who Is buried in nearby Ironton.

Solida Baptist Church has been through the American Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Great Depression, and many other horrific events, along with the burning of the church building after being struck by lightning in 1972.

The church is planning a 10:30 a.m. service, lunch at noon and a service at 1:30 p.m.

Solida Baptist Church is located at 64 Private Dr. 2114.

Please feel free to contact Pastor Aaron Childers at 740-646-6025 with questions.

