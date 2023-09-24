College Football Polls Published 5:37 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1562 1 2. Michigan (1) 4-0 1445 2 3. Texas (2) 4-0 1401 3 4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1370 6 5. Florida St. (3) 4-0 1351 4 6. Penn St. 4-0 1244 7 7. Washington (1) 4-0 1228 8 8. Southern Cal 4-0 1169 5 9. Oregon 4-0 1076 10 10. Utah 4-0 981 11 11. Notre Dame 4-1 904 9 12. Alabama 3-1 862 13 13. LSU 3-1 813 12 14. Oklahoma 4-0 716 16 15. North Carolina 4-0 659 17 16. Washington St. 4-0 652 21 17. Duke 4-0 648 18 18. Miami 4-0 523 20 19. Oregon St. 3-1 366 14 20. Mississippi 3-1 349 15 21. Tennessee 3-1 260 23 22. Florida 3-1 235 25 23. Missouri 4-0 197 – 24. Kansas 4-0 132 – 25. Fresno St. 4-0 64 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

USA Today Coaches Top 25 Football Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) 4-0 1592 1 2. Michigan (2) 4-0 1495 2 3. Ohio State 4-0 1414 4 4. Florida State 4-0 1390 3 5. Texas 4-0 1336 6 6. Southern California 4-0 1288 5 7. Penn State 4-0 1225 7 8. Washington (1) 4-0 1194 8 9. Oregon 4-0 1072 11 10. Utah 4-0 1010 10 11. Alabama 3-1 930 12 12. LSU 3-1 844 13 13. Notre Dame 4-1 831 9 14. Oklahoma 4-0 784 14 15. North Carolina 4-0 698 17 16. Duke 4-0 605 18 17. Washington State 4-0 555 24 18. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 485 21 19. Tennessee 3-1 404 20 20. Mississippi 3-1 305 16 21. Oregon State 3-1 293 15 22. Missouri 4-0 140 NR 23. Florida 4-0 134 NR 24. Kansas 4-0 120 NR 25. Kansas State 4-0 109 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Colorado (3-1); No. 22 Iowa (3-1); No. 23 Clemson (2-2); No. 25 UCLA (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State (4-0) 93; Kentucky (4-0) 87; TCU (3-1) 54; Maryland (4-0) 39; Louisville (4-0) 36; Texas A&M (3-1) 36; UCLA (3-1) 36; Clemson (2-2) 35; Syracuse (4-0) 32; Colorado (3-1) 29; Air Force (4-0) 24; Iowa (3-1) 16; Tulane (3-1) 11; Wyoming (3-1) 8; James Madison (4-0) 2; Marshall (3-0) 2; Georgia State (4-0) 1; Liberty (4-0) 1.