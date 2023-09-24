College Football Polls
Published 5:37 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023
Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|4-0
|1562
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|4-0
|1445
|2
|3. Texas (2)
|4-0
|1401
|3
|4. Ohio St. (1)
|4-0
|1370
|6
|5. Florida St. (3)
|4-0
|1351
|4
|6. Penn St.
|4-0
|1244
|7
|7. Washington (1)
|4-0
|1228
|8
|8. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1169
|5
|9. Oregon
|4-0
|1076
|10
|10. Utah
|4-0
|981
|11
|11. Notre Dame
|4-1
|904
|9
|12. Alabama
|3-1
|862
|13
|13. LSU
|3-1
|813
|12
|14. Oklahoma
|4-0
|716
|16
|15. North Carolina
|4-0
|659
|17
|16. Washington St.
|4-0
|652
|21
|17. Duke
|4-0
|648
|18
|18. Miami
|4-0
|523
|20
|19. Oregon St.
|3-1
|366
|14
|20. Mississippi
|3-1
|349
|15
|21. Tennessee
|3-1
|260
|23
|22. Florida
|3-1
|235
|25
|23. Missouri
|4-0
|197
|–
|24. Kansas
|4-0
|132
|–
|25. Fresno St.
|4-0
|64
|–
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.
USA Today Coaches Top 25 Football Poll
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (61)
|4-0
|1592
|1
|2. Michigan (2)
|4-0
|1495
|2
|3. Ohio State
|4-0
|1414
|4
|4. Florida State
|4-0
|1390
|3
|5. Texas
|4-0
|1336
|6
|6. Southern California
|4-0
|1288
|5
|7. Penn State
|4-0
|1225
|7
|8. Washington (1)
|4-0
|1194
|8
|9. Oregon
|4-0
|1072
|11
|10. Utah
|4-0
|1010
|10
|11. Alabama
|3-1
|930
|12
|12. LSU
|3-1
|844
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|4-1
|831
|9
|14. Oklahoma
|4-0
|784
|14
|15. North Carolina
|4-0
|698
|17
|16. Duke
|4-0
|605
|18
|17. Washington State
|4-0
|555
|24
|18. Miami (Fla.)
|4-0
|485
|21
|19. Tennessee
|3-1
|404
|20
|20. Mississippi
|3-1
|305
|16
|21. Oregon State
|3-1
|293
|15
|22. Missouri
|4-0
|140
|NR
|23. Florida
|4-0
|134
|NR
|24. Kansas
|4-0
|120
|NR
|25. Kansas State
|4-0
|109
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Colorado (3-1); No. 22 Iowa (3-1); No. 23 Clemson (2-2); No. 25 UCLA (3-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State (4-0) 93; Kentucky (4-0) 87; TCU (3-1) 54; Maryland (4-0) 39; Louisville (4-0) 36; Texas A&M (3-1) 36; UCLA (3-1) 36; Clemson (2-2) 35; Syracuse (4-0) 32; Colorado (3-1) 29; Air Force (4-0) 24; Iowa (3-1) 16; Tulane (3-1) 11; Wyoming (3-1) 8; James Madison (4-0) 2; Marshall (3-0) 2; Georgia State (4-0) 1; Liberty (4-0) 1.