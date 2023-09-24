FOCUS: festival winds down Ashland summer
Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023
1 of 11
Gia Bolton, of the Cincinnati Circus Company, performs a fire act at Poage Landing Days on Sept. 17. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A girl hula hoops along with performers from the Cincinnati Circus Company at Poage Landing Days on Saturday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Mark Chesnutt performs on Sept. 17 at Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A performer from the Cincinnati Circus Company, dressed as Poison Ivy, twirls a flaming whip during a Batman-themed show on Saturday at Poage Landing Days in Ashland on Saturday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A child scales a rock wall at Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday.
Aerialists from the Cincinnati Circus Company perform at Poage Landing Days in Ashland on Sept. 17. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Gia Bolton, of the Cincinnati Circus Company, performs on the Wheel of Death at Poage Landing Days on Sept. 17. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A performer, dressed as the Joker from DC Comics, announces an act from the Cincinnati Circus Company’s show on Sept. 17 at Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Performers from the Cincinnati Circus Company take to the Wheel of Death at Poage landing Days on Sept. 17. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A performer, dressed as the Joker from DC Comics, performs for the fire act at the close of the Cincinnati Circus Company’s show on Sept. 17 at Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Performers from the Cincinnati Circus Company rev up the crowd at Paoge Landing Days on Sept. 17.
(The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The annual Poage Landing Days festival took place in downtown Ashland, Kentucky from Sept. 17-18, and featured performances from Mark Chesnutt and the Cincinnati Circus Company.
Photos by Heath Harrison|The Ironton tribune