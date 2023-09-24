FOCUS: festival winds down Ashland summer

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The annual Poage Landing Days festival took place in downtown Ashland, Kentucky from Sept. 17-18, and featured performances from Mark Chesnutt and the Cincinnati Circus Company.

 

Photos by Heath Harrison|The Ironton tribune

