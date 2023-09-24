Pedro Bass Club Annual Club Classic Results

Published 5:11 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

By Staff Reports


The Pedro Bass Club held its final tournament of the 2023 season with The Club Classic held at Rocky Fork Lake for the top 10 in points. The Tournament was sponsored by Skeeto’s Pizza, Storage and Estate Sales, Ironton Barber Shop, H&K Sound, Keyway Automotive, Wilson Taxidermy, Southern Ohio Gun and Dog Association, The Tackle Box and Borders Sporting Goods who the club thanked for their support. Winners were: first place and Big Bass Alex Jenkins and Andy Sparks, second place Ricky Barnett and Paul Gannon, third place Keith Wamsley and Nate Blanton. (Photo Submitted)

