Flyers, Neal maul Mustangs, 8-1 Published 2:11 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLIAMSPORT — The St. Joseph Flyers honored the American flag as they stood for the national anthem prior to their soccer game on Saturday.

But when the game began they decided to “Neal.”

WesleyNeal had a goal and two assists as the Flyers took a 3-0 lead and he finished with 2 goals and 2 assists as St. Joseph beat the Westfall Mustangs 8-1.

Brady “Quinn” Medinger had 2 goals, Landon Rowe got a goal and an assist, Eli Whaley had a goal and an assist, and Texas Jack Whaley and Zane “Z-Man” Dressel scored goals while Eli Ford and Carson Lyons had assist for St. Joseph (9-2).

Medinger snapped the scoreless tie with a goal off an assist from Neal at the 28:27 mark of the first half.

Eli Whaley scored with Neal’s second assist and it was 2-0 with 6:10 on the clock.

Neal scored an unassisted goal 5 minutes into the second half.

Landon Rowe then scored an unassisted goal of his own and it was 4-0.

Neal got his second goal with an assist from Eli Whaley. Dressel put the lead at 7-0 with an assist from Lyons.

Westfall (3-5-1) scored when Evan Fritz scored an unassisted goal with 19:40 to play and the Flyers lead was 7-1.

The Flyers then capped the scoring as Medinger used an assist from Rowe to score with 5:40 left.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 4 saves while Westfall’s Robert Cox had 8 stops.

St. Joseph took 26 shots to 10 for Westfall. The Flyers had 16 shots on goal and the Mustangs had 5.

The Flyers had 9 corner kicks and 3 fouls while Westfall had one corner kick and 10 fouls.

St. Joseph plays a pair of Southern Ohio Conference games this week. The Flyers visit Western on Tuesday and host Lucasville Valley in a key matchup on Thursday.

St. Joseph 2 6 = 8

Westfall 0 1 = 1

First Half

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Wesley Neal) 28:27

SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Wesley Neal) 6:10

Second Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (unassisted) 35:56

SJ — Landon Rowe (unassisted) 32:15

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Eli Whaley) 31:19

SJ — Jack Whaley (assist Eli Ford) 25:35

SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Carson Lyons) 20:33

WF — Evan Fritz (unassisted) 19:40

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Landon Rowe) 5:40

—————

Statistics

Goalkeepers—St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 4 saves; Westfall: Robert Cox 8 saves

Total Shots—St. Joseph 26, Westfall 10

Shots on Goal—St. Joseph 16, Westfall 5

Corner Kicks—St. Joseph 9, Westfall 1

Fouls—St. Joseph 3, Westfall 10