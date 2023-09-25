Ohio High School Football Polls Published 11:59 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Prep Sports Writers Football Polls

DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 5-1 200 2. Pickerington North (4) 6-0 177 3. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 6-0 158 4. Gahanna Lincoln 6-0 127 5. Hilliard Bradley (1) 6-0 121 6. Milford (1) 6-0 104 7. Canton McKinley 5-1 65 8. Perrysburg 6-0 50 9. Cincinnati Elder 4-2 47 10. Lewis Center Olentangy 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Huber Heights Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13.

DIVISION II 1. Massillon Washington (17) 6-0 222 2. Akron Hoban (4) 5-0 196 3. Avon 6-0 170 4. Painesville Riverside 6-0 131 5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6-0 127 6. Cincinnati Anderson 5-1 100 7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2) 5-1 83 8. Canal Winchester 6-0 82 9. Cincinnati Withrow 5-1 59 10. Macedonia Nordonia 6-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III 1. Toledo Central Catholic (18) 6-0 221 2. Hamilton Badin (4) 6-0 201 3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 6-0 183 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 6-0 162 5. Norton 6-0 108 6. London 6-0 95 7. Medina Buckeye 6-0 50 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-1 42 9. Trotwood-Madison 4-2 36 10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16.

DIVISION IV 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 6-0 205 2. Canton South (2) 6-0 154 3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 6-0 148 4. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 147 5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 134 6. Steubenville (1) 5-1 132 7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 4-2 105 8. Circleville Logan Elm 6-0 53 9. Mentor Lake Catholic 5-1 41 10. Cincinnati Taft 4-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.

DIVISION V 1. Perry (15) 6-0 212 2. Coldwater (3) 6-0 174 3. Liberty Center (2) 6-0 167 4. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 139 5. Oak Harbor 6-0 114 6. Ironton 5-1 105 7. Creston Norwayne 6-0 90 8. Milan Edison 6-0 78 9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 73 10. Waynesville 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15.

DIVISION VI 1. Versailles (8) 5-1 197 2. Williamsburg (8) 6-0 176 3. West Jefferson (6) 6-0 166 4. Kirtland 5-1 164 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 6-0 141 6. Bluffton 6-0 110 7. Rootstown 6-0 83 8. West Liberty-Salem 6-0 64 9. Cincinnati Country Day 6-0 34 10. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. New Madison Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13.

DIVISION VII 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 6-0 228 2. Hamler Patrick Henry 6-0 189 3. Ansonia (2) 6-0 161 4. Danville 6-0 100 5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-0 85 6. Malvern 5-1 76 7. Antwerp 6-0 59 8. Dalton 4-1 58 9. Reedsville Eastern 5-1 55 10. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12.