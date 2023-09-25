Organizers aim to form new Ironton Kiwanis Club Published 12:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Members of Kiwanis International will be in town this week, with the aim of establishing a new Kiwainis Club to serve Ironton.

Kathleen Moyalna, the membership area coordinator chair for Kiwanis, said they will be meeting with members of the community and officials about the new club.

Ironton had a Kiwanis Club in the past, but it disbanded some time ago.

“Our service clubs develop initiatives to impact the needs of youth and provide leadership opportunities to the students in support of the schools,” Moyalna said. Our goal is to meet with interested community leaders and members to help share this valuable information to help develop impactful service opportunities as we work to launch this new community service club.”

Kiwanis also organizes Key Clubs in schools, which used to be present in both Ironton and Dawson-Bryant schools. Moyalna said they hope to bring those groups back as well for local schools.

A meeting is set for the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the main branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library at 321 S. Fourth St.

Kiwanis International was founded on Jan. 21, 1915 and is active in 87 countries.

The organization’s defining statement is “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

For more information, visit www.kiwanis.org/about.