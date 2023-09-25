Thomas Yeager: LaRose’s unethical move Published 12:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023

I thought I would stop seeing Secretary of State Frank LaRose in political headlines after the Aug. 8 election.

I was wrong.

I should have known better when LaRose, whose salary WE pay, announced his run for higher office this summer. And since launching his Senate campaign, LaRose has made a number of political moves that should cause concern for Ohioans.

His latest unethical move is a bit more literal.

Just last week, it was reported that LaRose is moving the official Secretary of State office for the first time in nearly 20 years. Where, you might ask? The same building as LaRose’s Senate campaign headquarters.

And the move isn’t cheap, LaRose’s decision to be closer to his political lackeys will cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.

It’s long been clear that LaRose is more focused on advancing his political career than doing his job. But LaRose’s latest scandal shows there is no line he won’t cross if it helps him climb the political ladder.

And LaRose’s lack of focus and incompetence is costing us, just look at the pattern.

First LaRose sent out the wrong ballot language out to every county board of election during the August election — potentially costing Ohioans hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then LaRose sent the wrong election date out to poll workers across the state. LaRose made these mistakes because he is more focused on his Senate campaign than doing his job.

As Secretary of State, LaRose owes Ohioans some answers.

Who is he working for? It’s certainly not Ohioans.

How can Ohioans trust him to do the job we pay him to do while he campaigns for a promotion?

Does LaRose think it’s appropriate to waste our taxpayer dollars for his convenience?

How is this ethical?

Between moving office buildings, making himself the face of the August election, and now trying to mislead Ohioans by rewriting the November amendment ballot language, LaRose is not hiding his willingness to disrespect Ohioans in pursuit of advancing his own political ambitions.

He is once again proving he does not care about us.

He will violate our trust to benefit himself. He will cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars to get a political promotion.

He will try to trick us to push his own agenda. He will silence our voices.

I was held to the highest ethical standards as a senior noncommissioned officer in the USAF. We should receive no less from our elected officials. LaRose needs to be held accountable for this string of unethical moves.

Thomas Yeager served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he worked at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.