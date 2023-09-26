Dunlap leads Lady Dragons to soccer win Published 12:27 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

IRONTON — Molly Dunlap has decided to wear the same hat each time she faces Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

The Fairland sophomore had her second hat trick of the season — both against Ironton — as the Lady Dragons topped the Lady Fighting Tigers 4-1 on Monday.

Angela Li had a goal and an assist for the Lady Dragons who also got assists from Annabelle Wyant and Joelie Jarrell.

Fairland goalkeeper Katie Stitt had 10 saves.

Addison Philabaun scored Ironton’s goal.

Fairland will host South Point on Tuesday and Rock Hill on Wednesday in Ohio Valley Conference games.