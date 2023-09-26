Glen Medcalf Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Glen Lovell Medcalf, 69, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly Renee Medcalf.

The funeral service will be noon Thursday at First Baptist Church of Burlington. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit the church from 11 a.m.-noon on Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.